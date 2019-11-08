Kan. man dies after crash with with a semi attempting u-turn

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Buick Century driven by Melvin G. Uphoff, 72, Hutchinson, was traveling southwest on Kansas 61 six miles west of south Hutchinson.

The vehicle stuck a 2014 International Prostar driven by Jose Cota- Espinoza, 46, Mexicali, Mexico that became stuck when the driver missed an exit and attempted to make a u-turn and blocked both lanes of the highway.

Uphoff was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. Cota-Espiniza was not injured. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.