GBHS Marking Band season comes to a close

From Grant Mathews, Great Bend High School Band Director…

The Great Bend High School Panther Pride Marching Band has concluded its season. We had a successful season, and continued to grow and improve all the way to the end.

The band students worked hard and put in many hours, starting clear back on July 30. They performed in the he Hoisington Labor Day parade, a 123-year tradition in Central Kansas. They also traveled to the Kansas State Fair as part of Kansas’ Largest Classroom, where the Panther Pride is a perennial favorite, earning a I- and II+ ratings.

Festival season started with the Central States Marching Festival at K-State where the Panther Pride performed for the first time in several years, receiving a II rating. Their season concluded with the WAC League Marching Festival in Dodge City, receiving a II rating, with the color guard received a 1 rating. The Panther Pride also performs at all home Panther Football games, and continue to cheer on the Panthers as they head into the playoff season.

This year’s marching show was entitled “The Remakes and the Youtube Famous”, featuring songs from past decades that have seen a rebirth by recent artists, or have gone viral on the interwebs. Tunes included Africa, by the group Toto and remade recently by the band Weezer. 99 Red Balloons, covered by the band Goldfinger. Tainted Love, famously performed by Softcell as a remake, has been covered several times. Then from Youtube and we hear Hallelujah, popular in the Shrek franchise, which has gone viral with many popular versions, followed by our drumline’s version of the Cups song. The show concluded with a latin groove tune by Pete Rodriguez, made popular by the Blackout All-Stars, and a recent hit for Cardi B, I Like It Like That.

There were some other hidden gems in there as well, with Careless Whisper and the father/son Trombone-Oven duet. Soloists in the show were seniors Alex Smith and Daniel Abbott, and sophomore Dustin Emig. The band is taught by director Grant Mathews, assistant director Don Regehr, Colorguard instructor Donna Becker, and Drumline instructor Alan Baxter. Drums Majors this year were Head Drum Major senior Sage Cauley, and Assistant Drum Major junior Carlos Jacobo.

The Panther Pride would like to thank our band parents, the school district staff and administration, and the Great Bend community for their help and support throughout the season. Go Band! Go Panthers!