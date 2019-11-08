Friday Sports Headlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For Kansas City coach Andy Reid, when Patrick Mahomes plays again is easy. It’s when the reigning NFL MVP is physically ready. Mahomes wanted back on the field for the Chiefs soon after dislocating his right kneecap. But the Chiefs have gone 2-1 with Matt Moore. With sights set on a fourth straight AFC West title, that makes it easier for the Chiefs to think longer term than the next kickoff. The Titans desperately need a win before their bye.

UNDATED (AP) — In a conference best known for producing Heisman-winning quarterbacks and Biletnikoff Award-winning receivers, Big 12 freshmen are making their names running with the football. Four of the nation’s top nine freshman rushers from Power Five schools play in the Big 12: Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson, Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and Roschon Johnson of Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Preseason All-Big 12 guard Desmond Bane scored 26 points with five 3-pointers and TCU opened its season with an 83-62 victory over NCAA Division III team Southwestern. Kevin Samuel added 17 points and 12 rebounds. They are the only returning starters for TCU.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia guard Tynice Martin has been reinstated to the women’s basketball team a day after she pleaded no contest to a battery charge. The Mountaineers announced Martin’s reinstatement in a news release Thursday. West Virginia faced St. Francis, Pa., in its season opener Thursday night. Martin entered a plea to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to community service.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — All eyes are on LSU-Alabama this week. It’s the first matchup of Nos. 1 and 2 teams in The Associated Press Top 25 since the Tigers and Crimson Tide met in 2011. The loser still has a path to the playoff if it wins out and a one-loss Georgia falls in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The other big game Saturday is in Minneapolis, where fifth-ranked Penn State plays No. 13 Minnesota in another battle of unbeatens. No. 18 Iowa visits No. 16 Wisconsin in a key Big Ten West game.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining as the Raiders pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland. Derek Carr led the Raiders down the field methodically 75 yards after Philip Rivers threw a 6-yard pass to Austin Ekeler that gave the Chargers a 24-20 lead with 4:02 remaining. Carr was 21 of 31 for 218 yards, one TD and no interceptions.

CHICAGO (AP) _ Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has received his 7th Silver Slugger Award after batting .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs this season. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies are among the first-time winners on the National League side, along with Los Angeles outfielder. First-timers for the American League are Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, and Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) _ A person familiar with the negotiations says Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has agreed to a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension. The source says Tretter will receive a guaranteed $23 million in a deal that was first reported by NFL Network. The 28-year-old Tretter has been a steady presence up front for the Browns, who signed him in 2017 after he played three seasons with Green Bay.

UNDATED (AP) _ U.S. Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods has used one of his four wild-card selections on himself. The decision makes Woods the first playing captain in the tournament since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago. Woods is the reigning Masters champion and is No. 6 in the world ranking. He tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory, capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan two weekends ago.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Oakland Raiders 26 L.A. Chargers 24

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 108 Charlotte 87

Final San Antonio 121 Oklahoma City 112

Final Miami 124 Phoenix 108

Final L.A. Clippers 107 Portland 101