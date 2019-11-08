Friday High School Regional Playoff Pairings

Class 6A
Blue Valley North at Gardner-Edgerton
Blue Valley at Olathe East
Wyandotte at Olathe North
Blue Valley West at Shawnee Mission NW
Wichita West at Derby
Lawrence-Free State at Manhattan
Junction City at Dodge City
Lawrence at Topeka
Class 5A
Shawnee Heights at De Soto
Olathe West at Mill Valley
St. James at St. Thomas Aquinas
Blue Valley Southwest at Schlagle
Great Bend at Wichita Northwest
Andover at Bishop Carroll
Hays at Maize South
Emporia at Maize
Class 4A
Spring Hill at Tonganoxie
Bonner Springs at Bishop Miege
Piper at Paola
Louisburg at Chanute
Goddard at McPherson
Arkansas City at Winfield
Augusta at Andover Central
Mulvane at Buhler
Class 3A
Galena at Frontenac
Jefferson West at Topeka-Hayden
Columbus at LaCygne-Prairie View
Perry-Lecompton at Holton
Wichita-Collegiate at Cheney
Scott City at Concordia
Clearwater at Andale
Beloit at Colby
Class 2A
Cherokee-Southeast at Humboldt
Rossville at Nemaha Central
Riverton at Silver Lake
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline at Riley County
Conway Springs at Eureka
Norton Community at Cimarron
Belle Plaine at Garden Plain
Lakin at Hoisington
Class 1A
Hillsboro at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
Valley Heights at Jackson Heights
Uniontown at Olpe
Allen-Northern Heights at Centralia
Belleville-Republic County at Smith Center
Meade at Sedgwick
Brookville-Ell-Saline at Plainville
Inman at Elkhart, 6 p.m. Friday
8-Man DI
Caldwell at Medicine Lodge
Shawnee-Maranatha Christian at Madison
Attica/Argonia at Coldwater-South Central
Lebo at Canton-Galva
Ness City at Little River
Leoti-Wichita County at Cliffton Clyde, 6 p.m. Friday
Spearville at Jetmore-Hodgeman County
Hill City at St. Francis
8-Man DII
Waverly at St. Paul
Frankfort at Hanover
Colony-Crest at Lost Springs-Centre
Axtell at St. John’s-Tipton Catholic
Sylvan-Lucas Unified at Osborne
Norwich at Kiowa-SouthBarber
Kensington-Thunder Ridge at Wheatland-Grinnell, 6 p.m. Friday
Hutch-Central Christian at Minneola