Cop Shop (11/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/7)

Structure Fire

At 12:26 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 2546 17th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:01 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 612 Cheyenne View Dr.

Fire

At 1:30 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 120 Avenue & W. K-4 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 6:03 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & N. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 75 E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/7)

Structure Fire

At 12:26 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 2546 17th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:24 p.m. damage to a window was reported at 2755 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:26 p.m. an accident was reported at McKinley Street & Broadway Avenue.

Sick Person

At 11:08 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2618 23rd Street.