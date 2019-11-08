Barton Hilltop Singers to host Jingle Bell Swing Big Band Holiday Dance Fundraiser

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for the Barton Community College Jingle Bell Swing Big-Band Holiday Dance Fundraiser, where guests can enjoy dancing and music by a live “big band” from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard, 2920 10th Street. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.

A free swing dance mini-lesson will be provided by Barton instructors Tim Folkerts and Danika Bielek to any attendees who can come early at 5:45 p.m. The Hilltop Singers will provide a special concert between the big band sets.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by contacting Director of Choral Activities Sara Oberle at oberles@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9395. Proceeds from the dance will help fund the Hilltop Singers spring 2020 recruitment tours.

The dance is sponsored by the Hilltop Singers and Barton Community College. Sponsorships can be purchased for $100 or $300, which come with different perks. The $100 level includes a song dedication and two tickets. The $300 level comes with six tickets, a song dedication and a logo listed in advertising and the dance program. Contact Oberle for sponsorship details.