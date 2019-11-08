Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/7)

BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants with no conditions.

BOOKED: Randy L. Chambers of Great Bend on CKCC cases for serve sentence.

BOOKES: Shon Rome of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal threat with $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dalton Satudinger of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: John Eaton for hold for court.

BOOKED: Misty Burdett of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for criminal possession of a firearm by convicted felon with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Kibler on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Linus Rupp Jr. on GBMC warrant with no conditions.

RELEASED: Derek Muller on BTDC case for failure to appear with a $500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Cynthia Betancourt of Great Bend on SADC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Amber Parr of Hoisington on BTDC warrant after posting a $1,000 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Biggs-Zamarripa of Lyons on BTDC warrant for criminal possession of a firearm by convicted felon after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.