We want to invite teams from across the state to participate in the 3rd Annual KS KIDS Town Team State Basketball tournament.

It is our goal to make this event a positive experience for your athletes and family. From our first event, we at KS KIDS Sports have made it our mission to promote the number one reason we do this “It’s All About The Kids” Creating Lifetime Memories through youth sports. It’s also our goal to host the best youth basketball tournaments that you can play in. We put in the extra effort to do all the little things so teams will coming back. Quality Awards and Facilities…

Now entering year three of the KS KIDS Town Team Basketball tournament, we do not take anything for granted, we continually look for ways to improve and ensure that your team and family enjoys an outstanding opportunity to create lifetime memories through youth sports experience. We cannot guarantee that you will win the State tournament, but we can promise that your team, athletes and family will enjoy a professionally managed event and face great competition at quality school facilities with skilled KSHSAA officials. You will also enjoy hospitality from the heart of Kansas, McPherson has plenty to offer while you are visiting.

Please contact us if you have any questions or suggestions! We always appreciate any feedback that you have to offer. We look forward to seeing you at a KS KIDS Town Team State Tournament this season!

Who’s Coming List available on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KSKIDSSports/

Tournament Schedule for 2019-2020

November 29 (Girls) and 30 (Boys) One Day Boys and Girls 5th and 6th Invitational Tournament Limited to 1st 8 teams in each division $125.00 3GG Location: McPherson Community Building and Middle School

December 28 (Girls) and 29 (Boys) One Day Boys and Girls 5th and 6th Invitational Tournament Limited to 1st 8 teams in each division $125.00 3GG Location: McPherson Community Building and Middle School

Saturday, February 15 Boys and Girls 7th and 8th Grade State Championship Limited to 1st 8 teams in each division $125.00 3GG Location: McPherson Community Building and Middle School

February 22 and 23 Girls 5th and 6th Grade State Championship Limited to 1st 8 teams in each division $125.00 3GG Location: McPherson Community Building and Middle School

February 29 and March 1 Boys 5th and 6th Grade State Championship Limited to 1st 8 teams in each division $125.00 3GG Location: McPherson Community Building and Middle School

Contact information: kipstalnaker@gmail.com, teampen84@hotmail.com, 620.755.3709 or 316.390.1772