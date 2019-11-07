Two arrested on I-70 for alleged kidnapping of infant identified

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a one-year old boy in Junction City Friday and have identified those arrested.

Clarence Watkins, 31, Junction City and Pamela Broadnax, 30, Kansas City, remain in custody in Geary County, according to online jail records.

Watkins is being held on requested charges that include kidnapping, battery, flee or attempt to elude LEO and aggravated endangerment of child. Broadnax is being held on requested charges of kidnapping, battery, flee or attempt to flee LEO, and aggravated endangerment of child.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. Friday as Kansas Highway Patrol and Junction City police tracked a Chevrolet Silverado pickup down Interstate 70. Authorities ultimately located the SUV west of Topeka. The pursuit ended west of Lawrence according to Junction City Police. The one-year old infant was rescued safely.

Authorities have released no additional details.

