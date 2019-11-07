Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to split first-team reps in practice between Patrick Mahomes and backup Matt Moore this week, leaving open the possibility the league’s MVP could be back for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Mahomes has been out since dislocating his kneecap in a game against Denver on Oct. 17. He has yet to miss a practice but was ruled out for the Chiefs’ game against Green Bay, then was questionable last week against Minnesota before he was declared inactive on game day.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Isaac Likekele scored 18 points, with nine rebounds and five assists, to help lead Oklahoma State to an 80-75 victory over Oral Roberts. Deondre Burns scored 21 points to lead ORU, which trailed by as many as 14 points midway through the second half before a late charge got them to within one with 1:14 remaining.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg and outfielder Juan Soto have been selected as joint winners of the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. They will be honored at the chapter’s 97th annual dinner on Jan. 25. Mets rookie Pete Alonso was voted the Toast of the Town award and the Good Guy award. The Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu was selected New York player of the year.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ The Los Angeles Angels have finalized new manager Joe Maddon’s coaching staff for the 2020 season. The Angels retained hitting coach Jeremy Reed and hired Mickey Callaway as their new pitching coach. Brian Butterfield will be the Angels’ third base coach after the veteran infield coach spent the past two seasons working under Maddon in the same job for the Chicago Cubs.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Two days into the MLB free agent market, the players’ association already is angry at a club. The Union head responded to remarks attributed to Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos during a conference call with media. Anthopoulos mentioned “connecting” with other clubs to find out what their plans for free agency might be, and the union characterized his remarks as evidence of prohibited collusion. The union says it’s investigating the matter. Baseball’s labor contract prohibits clubs from acting in concert in free agent negotiations.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Ross was arrested this morning. The 26-year-old Ross is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. So far, the Cowboys have declined to comment on Ross’ arrest.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) _ Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was a limited participant in practice and has yet to be cleared for more work after a right ankle sprain forced him to miss his first start since 2009. Ryan is hoping to return this week as the Falcons carry a six-game losing streak to New Orleans. If he can’t play, Matt Schaub will make his second straight start.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9)North Carolina 76 Notre Dame 65

Final (23)Purdue 79 Green Bay 57

Final (18)Ohio St. 64 Cincinnati 56

Final (21)Arizona 91 N. Arizona 52

Final (11)Virginia 48 Syracuse 34

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 122 New York 102

Final Indiana 121 Washington 106

Final Chicago 113 Atlanta 93

Final Houston 129 Golden State 112

Final Toronto 124 Sacramento 120

Final Memphis 137 Minnesota 121

Final Dallas 107 Orlando 106

Final Utah 106 Philadelphia 104

Final Milwaukee 129 L.A. Clippers 124