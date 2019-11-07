Sterling Village offers respite, day services to families

BUSINESS NEWS

Jerry Tieperman, 88, and his wife, Phyllis, 85, have taken advantage of two special services at Sterling Village that fit both their needs. The Tiepermans wanted to share their story during November, which is National Family Caregivers Month, to show that families are not alone.

Since Phyllis needs round-the-clock care, Jerry calls on Sterling Village, 204 W. Washington, which offers short-term and long-term care. In the short term, respite and day services are available.

“Phyllis has some memory loss,” Jerry said. “When I need to be away from home or just need a little break, I rely on Sterling Village to care for Phyllis. I don’t have to worry about how she is doing because I know she is in good hands. We trust them.”

The Tiepermans are long-time Sterling residents who appreciate these close-to-home benefits.

“Phyllis loves going to the Village and does very well there,” Jerry commented.

“She leaves happy and always talks about the nice people who care for her.

“It is a relief to be able to count on them. We will use respite and day services again in the future.”

Lisa Valentine, Sterling Village community liaison, said she realizes caring for a family member at home is a “labor of love but it is a huge commitment and always exhausting.

“Oftentimes, caregivers can’t meet their own needs of rest, socialization and nutrition. They risk their own physical and mental health. When they can get a break, they can get a little rest and rejuvenate themselves. This is especially true when dementia is involved. We encourage families to contact us.”

Valentine outlined a few basics of each service. Respite Care requires a minimum of five days and the elder is assigned a private room. Sterling Village helps families with the necessary paperwork. Day Services are provided in four- or eight-hour blocks of time. If a room is available, the elder can rest and watch television in privacy and/or socialize in the commons area. The staff can administer medications if there are doctor’s orders. Depending on the timing, meals are provided.

“These services can give families peace of mind while they tend to their own needs for a little while,” Valentine said. “This is so important to the health and well-being of everyone involved.”

For more information, contact Valentine by calling 620-278-3651.