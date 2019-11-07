Scooter’s Coffee open for drive-thru hot and cold drinks, goodies

BUSINESS NEWS

The name of the new 10 th Street business is Scooter’s Coffee but it offers much more than its name implies. The drive-thru-only enterprise opened recently at 3501 10th .

“We are a drive-thru because we all lead busy lives,” said Donny Huber, who co-owns the business with his wife, Lindsay. “Being able to serve quality drinks, amazingly

fast, appealed to us.

“Great Bend did not have a drive-thru for specialty coffee and we wanted to fill this niche,” he added. “We focus on amazing people, making amazing drinks, amazingly

fast. This will help us succeed in the Great Bend community.”

The Scooter’s Coffee menu goes beyond hot and iced drinks to include blenders, smoothies, teas, muffins, breads, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, scones and coffee

cake.

The new venture will employ 18-20 people in the positions of manager, assistant manager and baristas. Each receives extensive training, Huber noted.

These employees soon learn about Scooter’s core values, “which line up perfectly with ours,” Huber commented. “These values are love, humility, integrity and courage.

“Sharing these values with our employees and the Great Bend community is our mission. We look forward to putting a smile on each face we encounter.”

Scooter’s Coffee buys directly from farmers and pays above market price. “These proud farmers can invest back into their family farms, their communities and the environment,” Huber commented. “We source the top 10 percent of coffee beans that are individually hand-picked from farmers we know and trust.

“In addition, we roast our beans in-house, specific to time, temperature and origin to maintain the highest quality.”

In case anyone is curious, the nickname of the co-founder’s daughter was “Scooter,” Huber added. “It fit well with keeping customers happy by helping them scoot in and scoot out.”

Scooter’s Coffee hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. It has several locations throughout Kansas.

Brentwood Builders, Great Bend, began construction in June.

“We chose Brentwood because of its reputation as being very professional,” Huber said. “Its quality speaks for itself and our store is a prime example.”

Andy Mingenback, president of Brentwood Builders, said construction of the 580-square-foot building took about 10 weeks. It was completed in August.

“Donny Huber was a pleasure to work with this summer,” Mingenback said. “He walks that fine line between being easy-going and extremely focused on the job. The

result is an attractive addition to 10th Street whose goal is customer satisfaction.”

Mingenback worked alongside a half-dozen local subcontractors.