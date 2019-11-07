Police: Dispute over social media led to fatal shooting of Kansas teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim.

Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1400 Block of North Ohio Street in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred. At the scene, police located a 15-year-old later identified as Marion Wheaton who had been shot in his upper body. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Investigators have learned that Wheaton and two teenage friends walked to the area to meet with a 15-year-old boy and other unknown individuals to fight over an ongoing dispute that involved social media, according to Allred.

As Wheaton and his friends walked in the area, they were approached by a vehicle. A 15-year-old boy and unknown individuals exited the vehicle and shots were fired striking Wheaton.

This was not a random incident, according to Allred and police know some of the teens were involved in gang activity. Police know that there were basketball practices going on in the area and hope that those individuals will come forward with information. Authorities have not located the suspect vehicle and have not released details on the vehicle. Police have not reported an arrest.

It is the 24th criminal homicide in Wichita in 2019.