Peterson Farm brother avoids injury after grain rig crash

Salina Post

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are looking for the driver of a red Freightliner tractor-trailer rig that was reported to have crossed the center line, forcing an on-coming tractor-trailer rig into the ditch on Kansas Highway 4 in Saline County Wednesday.

Just after 3p.m., Greg Peterson, one of the Peterson Farm Brothers known for their online music videos, reported he was westbound near Holmes Road when the 2004 Freightliner he was driving was forced into the ditch because an oncoming red Freightliner hauling a cattle trailer crossed the center line, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.

Peterson’s rig overturned, spilling its load of milo into the ditch, but Peterson was not injured, Melander said. The red Freightliner did not stop and continued east on K-4, he added.

A couple who witnessed the incident and who had no connection to Peterson told deputies that the red Freightliner had been traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed the center line multiple times.

The red Freightliner also had a big black dog in the cab, according to Melander.

Persons with information as to the identity of the driver of the red Freightliner are asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.