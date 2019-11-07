Mexican man ICE agent tried to free indicted in Kan. for ID theft

WICHITA, KAN. – A man from Mexico was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Juan Tapia, 33, a citizen of Mexico, who has been living in Wichita, is charged with one count of using another person’s Social Security number, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien illegally in the United States.

Tapia also is connected to the case involving Andrew J. Pleviak, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, who is charged with impersonating a federal officer. Pleviak allegedly pretended to be an ICE supervisor in September 2019 when he tried to get Tapia out of the Kingman County Jail. Pleviak was indicted Oct. 9 and is awaiting trial.

If convicted, Tapia could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the Social Security charge, a mandatory two years (consecutive) on the identity theft charge, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.