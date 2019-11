SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 12:30p.m. Thursday during a high-speed chase in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was westbound on Holly Lane traveling at a high rate of speed fleeing from law enforcement.

The driver failed to stop at McAlister Avenue and struck a vehicle which was southbound on McAllister.

Authorities have not released names of the individual involved in the accident.