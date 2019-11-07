Kansas man jailed on $100K bond for fatal DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal December 2018 crash and have made an arrest.

Just after 3:30a.m. December 20, 2018, a vehicle driven by Hunter Nelson Black, 22, didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of 143 Street East and 79th Street South, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash killed 24-year-old Logan Owens. The other driver was not injured.

Authorities presented the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. On Wednesday morning, deputies booked Black into the Sedgwick County jail on a requested charge of involuntary manslaughter; in commission of a DUI suspended/revoked driver’s license, according to the Sedgwick County arrest report.

Black is being held on a $100,000, according to online jail records.