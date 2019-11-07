Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest taking entries; Larned student previous winner

First grader Addison Maxwell of Larned photographed his family’s wheat harvest last year, showing vivid blue skies and golden grains. He received first place in his category in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest and won an iPad for his work. Addison’s was one of 402 contest entries received and he was among 24 students to receive awards.

Students are once again invited to enter their photographs in the Happy Birthday, Kansas! photo contest, and will be eligible for special prizes. This year’s theme is Going to School in Kansas. First place winners in each grade from first to 12th will receive iPads; second place awards in each grade are Kindles. These photographs from students across the state contribute to the pictorial history of Kansas. They will be preserved by the Kansas Historical Society.

L. W. Halbe was an early 20th century student photographer who made a similar impact in his community. With a small box camera, the 15-year-old captured photos of Dorrance in Russell County and left a remarkable history, that continues to be preserved at the Kansas Historical Society. Today’s young photographers can make similar contributions by photographing people and places in their lives.

The contest deadline, for first through 12th grade students, is 5 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Winners will be announced as part of the state’s 159th birthday commemoration at the Kansas State Capitol on January 29, 2020. Find more information and a complete list of contest rules at happybirthdayks.org.

The contest is sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society.

Find photographs from the Halbe collection online in Kansas Memory: