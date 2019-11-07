Great Bend Community Theatre presents musical Nov. 14-17

Great Bend Community Theatre will present “Church Basement Ladies”, a musical, Nov. 14-17 at the Barton Community College Fine Arts Auditorium.

The musical is a celebration of the church kitchen and the women who work there, as they organize the food and the problems of a rural Minnesota church. From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, the show provides a touching, funny look at their lives as they handle a record breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a steaming hot July wedding. They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the Pastor on due course while thoroughly enjoying (and tolerating) each other.

Karen Kline-Martin, Stage Director, said the cast and the team of directors has been great to work with.

“We are incredibly fortunate and grateful to have Vern Fryberger (Musical Director) and Laura Klima-Fehr (Choreographer). They take the show and put it over the top, truly,” said Kline-Martin. “The energy the cast brings each and every night is contagious. I can only imagine the energy they will take to performances and how audiences will respond. They will have a blast.”

Performances will be Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased in advance online beginning Nov. 10 at www.gbct.net or in the lobby of the Fine Arts Auditorium beginning one hour prior to each performance.

The show is taking place at Barton Community College (245 NE 30 Rd, Great Bend) while construction is ongoing at the Crest Theatre, GBCT’s normal location, for installation of a new HVAC system.

“The college has been incredibly generous in allowing us to be there. We have access to a terrific stage,” said Kline-Martin. “We’ve been made to feel very much at home and we are incredibly grateful for the hospitality they are showing GBCT.”

The cast includes Ruth Van Pelt, Karen Reddig, Carol Beck, Ashley McHenry, and Matt Mazouch. Karen Gore designed the set. Luke Abbott and Jacob Disque will assist with lights and sound, Karen Neuforth will serve as stage manager and Bonnie LeRoy served as assistant director.

Kline-Martin said she hopes the community will take advantage of this chance to see GBCT present a musical for the first time in many years.

“I am thrilled that GBCT is doing a musical. We hope to look to diversify what we are offering our audiences, and starting the season with a musical is the best way,” said Kline-Martin.

The show has been produced with the assistance of underwriters American State Bank, Community Bank, Farmers Bank and Trust, First State Bank, Central National Bank, and Brad and Sarah Shirer.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact Great Bend Community Theatre at 620-792-4228 or gbct.crest@gmail.com.