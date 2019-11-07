Fire Marshall: Kansas house fire intentionally set

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another intentionally set fire at a residence in Topeka.

Just after 5:30a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded the the home at 1712 SW Washburn

Avenue, according to Fire Chief Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and

flames coming from the two story wood frame residential structure and kept it from spreading.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was intentionally set.

The estimated dollar loss – $7,500.00; all of which is associated with structural loss. Working smoke detectors were not located within the home. There were no injuries.

The Topeka fire department has responded to 278 fires in 2019, according to Matin and been involved in 99 investigations. Thirty-seven of the fires were intentionally set, according to Martin which is typical for a city the size of Topeka.