Cop Shop (11/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/6)

Burglary – In Progress

At 1:05 a.m. a burglary was reported at S. Clay Street & W. Broadway Street.

Theft

At 2:12 a.m. a theft was reported at 4 NW 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:49 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 85 Avenue.

Theft

At 2:41 p.m. a theft was reported at 303 Garfield Avenue in Olmitz.

At 4:40 p.m. a theft was reported at 168 W. 2nd Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/6)

Breathing Problems

At 9:08 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5304 Broadway Avenue.

Sick Person

At 9:18 a.m. an EMS call was made at 5225 Ridgeway Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

At 3:14 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Polk.

Structure Fire

At 3:45 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 419 Firethorn Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:42 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley.

Structure Fire

At 11:22 p.m. a report of a previous structure fire reigniting was made at 419 Firethorn Street.