Cold weather system brought funky smells to Kansas

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A cold weather system had people in the Kansas City area and beyond wanting more than just a sweater. It also had them reaching for nose plugs.

Our thoughts: This cold front has a shallow mixing layer (up to 2kft) trapping everything into this shallow part of the atmosphere. The front moved quickly from IA to KC with strong winds which transported in an “agriculture” smell from farms N of here. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 7, 2019

The National Weather Service speculated in a tweet that a cold front that swept into the metro Wednesday night carried farm odors with it and trapped them in the shallow part of the atmosphere. One person responded to the explanation saying, “I thought my dogs tracked in poo from outside! I’m not crazy.”

For those who experienced last night’s “questionable air quality” our high-resolution reverse trajectory model has found the likely source of last night’s odoriferous air mass. @fox4wx pic.twitter.com/vbopoVhr1p — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 7, 2019

Meteorologists later tweeted what they described as a high-resolution reverse trajectory model to explain the likely source of the “questionable air quality.”