Barton volleyball sweeps conference weekly honors

bartonsports.com – For second consecutive week a member of the Barton Community College volleyball team earned conference honors with this week’s distinguishment distributed to a trio of players as the Cougars swept the final regular season recognition.

The trio of players helped the Cougar squad to a 3-0 week, sweeping the season series over Hutchinson for the first time since 2011 followed by consecutive sweeps at Independence and home against Garden City to wrap up regular season play tying Barton for second place in the Jayhawk Conference at 13-3.

Earning not only the conference but the national defensive award last week, Karina de Oliveira made it two straight KJCCC accomplishments maintaining the backline averaging 6.91 digs per set in accumulating 76 digs. Ranking second on the single season and career program dig chart, Oliveira started her week off averaging 7.4 digs in a five set thriller guiding Barton to their first regular season sweep over Hutchinson since 2011 then capped her impressive week averaging 7.66 digs in a clean sweep over Garden City.

Agnieska Paskevic again guided the Cougars’ offensive success to earn the setter of the week award, averaging 11.55 assists per set. Paskevic also continued her climb on the program’s single-season and career assist chart while additionally defensively digging out 4.55 per set extending her double-double streak to five-straight matches of assists and digs.

Earning the offensive player of the week, Rayanne de Oliveira reached double-digit kills in all three matches, attacking for a .329 percentage on 85 swings in recording her 25th double-digit kill performance of the season. Oliveira also added 15 blocks and 21 digs on the defensive end, to go along with seven service aces. The week also saw Oliveira move up in the program’s kills and blocks charts.

Most recently, Tuesday night the Cougars ran their win streak to six straight, having won 10-of-the-last-11 matches, sweeping Independence Community College in the first round of the Region VI playoffs.

Now 24-11 on the season, next up for the third seeded Cougars is a Sunday trip to Liberal, Kansas, against second seeded Colby Community College in the 3:00 p.m. semifinal match. The victor will then advance to the 6:00 p.m. title match against the winner of fourth seeded Hutchinson and top seeded Seward County slated for noon.