Wednesday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. While Duke doesn’t have the star-studded freshmen class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, coach Mike Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team that made plays down the stretch when needed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cartier Diarra had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, Makol Mawien had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Kansas State beat North Dakota State 67-54 in a season opener. The Wildcats took the floor in Manhattan for the first time since winning the Big 12 regular-season championship last season.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Newcomer Trey Wade had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Dexter Dennis added 17 and 9 and Wichita State defeated Omaha in the season opener on Tuesday night 68-54. Dennis made 5 of 9 from 3-oint range and Wade was 3 of 5 as the Shockers were 11 of 31. Wade, a junior college transfer who originally played at UTEP, is the first Shocker newcomer to debut with a double-double since O.J. Robinson in 1999.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Graduate transfer quarterback Alex Delton has left TCU’s team after not playing in the past two games. Coach Gary Patterson acknowledged the departure of Delton during his weekly news conference Tuesday. Delton started the first two games, but freshman Max Duggan has started the last six since. Duggan is dealing with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand. Patterson thinks Duggan will be ready to play Saturday against No. 11 Baylor after getting hurt last week.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020. St. Louis also announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and team President Mark Donovan have signed a long-term contract extension. Terms were not disclosed. Donovan joined the Chiefs as chief operating officer in 2009 and was promoted to team president in 2011.

National Headlines

Top-ranked Michigan has dropped its season opener as Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points to lead the second-ranked Wildcats to a 69-62 victory over the Spartans in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Michigan State had whittled a 10-point halftime deficit down to four when Kentucky went on a 9-0 run behind 3s from Kahlil Whiney and Nate Sestina. Cassius Winston was the lone Spartan to score in double-figures, finishing with 21.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Gordon Hayward hit all 16 of his 2-point attempts while scoring a career-high 39 points as the Boston Celtics downed the Cavaliers, 119-113 in Cleveland. Hayward put in Kemba Walker’s miss with 22 seconds left to give Boston a 118-113 lead. Walker had 25 points for the Celtics, who hit 56% from the field and won their fifth in a row since a season-opening loss to Philadelphia.

CHICAGO (AP) _ LeBron James recorded his third consecutive triple-double by providing 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 118-112 victory at Chicago. Quinn Cook had 17 points for Los Angeles, which trailed by as many as 19 before earning its sixth straight win following a loss to the Clippers in the season opener. Kyle Kuzma continued 11 of his 15 points while the Lakers were outscoring the Bulls, 38-19 in the fourth quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season. Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (16)Baylor 105 Cent. Arkansas 61

Final (5)Louisville 87 Miami 74

Final (12)Seton Hall 105 Wagner 71

Final (4)Duke 68 (3)Kansas 66

Final (6)Florida 74 North Florida 59

Final (25)VCU 72 St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Final (19)Xavier 76 Jacksonville 57

Final (7)Maryland 95 Holy Cross 71

Final (8)Gonzaga 95 Alabama St. 64

Final (14)Memphis 97 SC State 64

Final (13)Texas Tech 85 E. Illinois 60

Final (10)Villanova 97 Army 54

Final (24)Auburn 83 Georgia Southern 74

Final (15)Oregon 71 Fresno St. 57

Final OT (20)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65 Wisconsin 63

Final (2)Kentucky 69 (1)Michigan St. 62

Final (17)Utah St. 81 Montana St. 73

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Charlotte 122 Indiana 120

Final Boston 119 Cleveland 113

Final Atlanta 108 San Antonio 100

Final L.A. Lakers 118 Chicago 112

Final Oklahoma City 102 Orlando 94

Final Denver 109 Miami 89