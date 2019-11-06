Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Red Barn Pet Products…over 9 years in the community

by

BUSINESS NEWS

Redbarn Barn Pet Products has served the Great Bend community for over nine years, and pride themselves in paying their employees an average production wage exceeding $12 an hour. The lowest entry-level wage pays $9.25 per hour which surpasses the current minimum of $7.25 an hour.

As a privately held, family-owned company, they employ over 270 employees. They offer healthcare for all employees, which Redbarn pays over 80% of the premium, and a 401k with matching funds, along with other benefits, including paid time off.

They are always looking for new talent in Great Bend and surrounding area.