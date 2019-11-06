Police: Rush Co. man allegedly threatened homeowner and his dog

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

A man was arrested in Hays after reportedly threatening to cut the throat of a local resident and kill his dog after being asked to leave his property.

Just before 1 a.m. Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East 12th for a report of a disturbance, according to Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler.

The resident reported two males were wrestling in the front yard of the home. When he asked them to leave, one of the men — later identified as Christian D. Suppes-Trimmer, 18, La Crosse, allegedly threatened cut the property owners throat and kill his dog.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and located Suppes-Trimmer, who then fled the scene.

After briefly losing sight of him, officers located him near the railroad tracks, but he refused to comply with police commands, Scheibler said.

After a brief foot chase, Suppes-Trimmer stopped running and turned toward the officers, but still refused to get on the ground.

Officers pulled tasers and informed Suppes-Trimmer they would be used if he continued to ignore commands.

He then allowed officers to approach, but as they attempted to secure him with handcuffs he once again began to struggle, Scheibler said.

He was then placed under arrest without further incident on suspicion of criminal threat, interference with a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

In June Suppes-Trimmer was arrested in Barton County on suspicion of driving under the influence and minor in possession and consumption.

The other individual at the scene was cooperative with police and was not arrested.

“The Hays Police Department is thankful to the Ellis County Sheriff’s office for assistance during the investigation,” Scheibler said, noting suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.