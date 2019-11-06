Police: Kan. suspect who shot man in a car at McDonalds is in custody

LAWRENCE — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 6:30 p.m. October 27, police were called to the McDonalds at 1309 W. 6th Street in Lawrence in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to officer Patrick Compton. Upon arriving, officers discovered a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his car.

On Wednesday, police reported they identified 27-year-old Howard Levite of Leavenworth County as a suspect. He was arrested November 1, in Jackson County, Missouri on unrelated charges.

He is being held in Jackson County pending an extradition hearing and faces charges of of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to Compton.

