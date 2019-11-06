Police: Kan. robbery victim thought text messages were from girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 4200 Block of South Hydraulic in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, a 19-year-old man told police he went to the location and believed he was to meet a girl he had been texting.

When entering the apartment complex building, a suspect identified later as 20-year-old Ricky Wright and a 15-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and knife and demanded money.

The victim gave them cash and the suspects fled in a red Honda civic, according to Davidson. Police spotted the vehicle in the 1300 Block of South Ellis, made a traffic stop and took Wright and the 15-year-old into custody. Police also recovered a handgun, knife and the victim’s cash.

Wright and the juvenile are being held on requested charges that include aggravated robbery, according to Davidson. Police do not believe a girl was involved in the case.