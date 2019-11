RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged child sex crimes in Manhattan.

Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers listed multiple female juveniles as victims and a known 14-year-old boy as the suspect.

Police have not made an arrest and reported no additional details Wednesday morning.