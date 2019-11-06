Police: Alleged rape in SW Kansas not as originally reported

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Garden City and after asking the public for help have identified a person of interest.

The woman told police on October 30 that at approximately 9:30p.m. she was at her vehicle parked near Garden City Community College and was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, according to Police Sgt. Lana Urteaga.

The person of interest was known to the victim and did not occur as originally reported or near the college, according to Urteaga. It was not a random incident. Police have not reported an arrest.

The suspect at the time of the attack was described as wearing black sweat pants, a grey hooded sweat shirt, a black t-shirt and a dark baseball cap. He was approximately 6-feet tall with an athletic build with black, messy, curly hair, according to Urteaga.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.