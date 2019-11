BUSINESS NEWS

Pet photos for Christmas will once again be offered in Great Bend to benefit the Golden Belt Humane Best Chance dog obedience program at LCMHF at Larned.

Dates at Riggs Studio, 1217 Main Street, will be offered Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will also be accepted on Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For appointments call 620-792-2715 or 620-786-5303.