The Panther Jazz Band will be putting on their first concert of the year on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., in the Great Bend High School Commons.

Pop and popcorn will be served. The band will perform jazz standards such as On the Sunny Side of the Street, On Green Dolphin Street, Stolen Moments, and American Patrol. They will also give everyone a little preview of the winter sports season with some of our pep band favorites.

Come enjoy a the evening with some music, by the jazz band students.