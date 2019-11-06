Kansans for Marshall unveils Kansas Finance Team

From Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall’s Office…
Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., and his campaign, Kansans for Marshall, is proud to unveil the Kansans for Marshall Kansas Finance Team. The team is made of some of Marshall’s most ardent supporters, and some of Kansas’ most notable leaders in a variety of sectors.
“I’m honored to have the support of these distinguished Kansans,” Marshall said of the finance team. “This list represents some of the brightest minds in business, agriculture, community and philanthropy, and their loyal friendship and counsel means the world to my team and me.”
Kansans for Marshall Kansas Finance Team:
- Dana & Sue Anderson – Lawrence
- Paul & Kim Attwater – Wichita
- Rick & Lois Ball – Great Bend
- Gary & Kim Beachner – Parsons
- Don & Chris Bickle – Hays
- Lee Borck – Manhattan
- Bob & Arlene Casper – Wichita
- Stephen Cloud – Merriam
- Terry Dunn – Leawood
- Scott & Michelle Foote – Hoxie
- John & Nancy Francis – Great Bend
- Gary Harshberger – Dodge City
- Tom & Maggie Hemmer – Salina
- Phil Howe – Manhattan
- Ben & Erin Hutton – Wichita
- Victor & Christie Klotz – Holcomb
- Ray Kowalik – Kansas City
- John & Leslie Martin – Overland Park
- Dr. Dennis & Alexis Moore – Wichita
- Terry & Marcia Nelson – Long Island
- Cecil & Frances O’Brate – Garden City
- W.R. & Yvonne Robbins – Overland Park
- Troy & Lori Sporer – Oakley
- Chris & Julie Spray – Great Bend
- Kip & Kelly Spray – Great Bend
- Dan Tasset – Leawood
- Jeremy & Kim Tasset – Overland Park
- Jeff & Karen Torluemke – Hoxie
- Tom & Patty Willis – Liberal