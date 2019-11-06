Kan. woman driving stolen car jumped into pond before arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on theft charges after a chase and crash.

Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police observed a 2017 Honda Civic with an illegal license tag near 13th and Harding in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver later identified as 22-year-old Makenzie Simmer of Wichita accelerated and sped away. Police began a short chase until the Honda struck a pole and a tree. Simmer than ran from the crash and jumped into a nearby pond, according to Davidson. Police removed her from the pond and took her into custody without further incident.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen. There were no injuries reported, according to Davidson.

Simmer is being held on requested charges of evade and elude police, resist arrest, auto theft and numerous traffic charges.