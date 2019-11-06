Kan. GOP colleagues spurn Democrat Davids’ request on adoption rule

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Congress members are rejecting a request from the state’s lone congressional Democrat that they join her in opposing a federal policy that will allow faith-based adoption agencies to get taxpayer funding even if they turn away same-sex couples.

Rep. Sharice Davids sent a letter Tuesday asking GOP colleagues to use their relationships with President Donald Trump to help reverse the policy, which rolls back a regulation from former President Barak Obama’s term barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Davids is among nine LGBTQ members of Congress.

I’m calling on the entire Kansas delegation to stand up for children & families in our state – and across the country – and urge the President to prevent this rule from going into effect. 4/5 Letter to KS Reps: https://t.co/MLU3EjOwGc

Letter to KS Sens: https://t.co/5ToaQnQA90 pic.twitter.com/2DGAgtmXDh — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) November 5, 2019

Reps. Roger Marshall, Steve Watkins and Ron Estes issued a joint response supporting the Trump administration’s decision after receiving Davids’ letter. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts also say they support it.