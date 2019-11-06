James Lawrence Newton, 79, of Ellis, Kan., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Stafford, Kan., to Ralph Newton and Belva (Bealby) Newton.

On June 11, 1966, he married Elizabeth A. Schuster in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ellis.

James graduated from Codell High School and worked in the oilfield a majority of his life. He was an avid KU Jayhawks fan, NASCAR fanatic, and loved anything on television.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Ellis; one daughter, Pamela of Ellis; three sons, Randy Newton and Eric Newton both of Hays; Ryan Newton of Wichita; pet dog, Jack.

James is preceded in death by his parents, a stepfather, Robert Vonfeldt; a half sister, Carla (Vonfeldt) Detherage; and a niece, Lori Francis.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a parish rosary service at 7 p.m. at Keithley Funeral Chapel in Ellis.