Great Bend to begin crack sealing streets

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis referred to crack sealing streets as one of the most important parts of a street maintenance program to prolong the life of the city’s roads. Francis noted crack sealing has not been done the past couple of years in Great Bend and now they are playing catch up.

The Great Bend City Council approved the contract with Circle C Paving out of Goddard to crack seal a portion of the city’s streets.

“City crews are in the process of doing some crack sealing but we do no have the manpower to catch up to what has been deferred,” said Francis.

Circle C provided the lowest of the three bids received to handle the job. Initially, Great Bend wanted to crack seal a fourth or a fifth of the city’s streets with 40,000 pounds of material. Circle C’s bid for that projection came in just over $70,000. City officials worked with the maintenance contractor for a project not to exceed $50,000.

Francis expected the project to begin later this month.

“We let Circle C know if not all of it can be applied this year, we would be okay to moving it into early spring,” said Francis. “Right now is an ideal time for this with the cold weather opening cracks nice and wide.”

The first area to receive the crack sealing will be the presidential streets south of Broadway between McKinley Street and Patton Road, with a focus on asphalt streets.

“The idea is to contract a fourth or fifth of the city each year,” said Francis. “Then every five years, the entire city would be crack sealed. The most important thing is to get caught up on the deferred maintenance so city crews can the move forward and keep ahead of it.”

Crack sealing fills cracks on the streets with a sealant to prevent water penetration and extend the life of the streets.