Great Bend students selected to District Honor Jazz Band

The Panther Band had three students selected to the SWKMEA (Southwest Kansas Music Educators Association) District Honor Jazz Band.

The students, all members of the Panther Jazz Band, that will attend are Dalton Dicks on Trombone, Sienna Cauley on Bass, and August Siefkes on Piano.

They will travel to Dodge City on Nov. 9 to participate in the District Honor Jazz Ensemble with students from Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, Hugoton, Scott City, and Ulysses, representing the Southwest area of the state. They are also eligible to audition for the KMEA All-State Jazz Band in February.

The District concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Dodge City Middle School, 3:15 pm.