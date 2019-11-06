Great Bend Chamber coffee & ribbon cutting for Thursday, Nov. 7

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

Edward Jones – Kris Sundahl | 2016 19th St.

Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Kris Sundahl is excited to announce his relocation to 2016 19th St. in Great Bend. A Great Bend native, Kris moved back to Great Bend to help the community with their financial needs and goals with personal service tailored to each individual’s needs. Join us as we celebrate and welcome Kris Sundahl back to Great bend on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

SS Graphics | 2114 Washington Ave.

Join us at SS Graphics, owned by Heather Nicolet and learn how they can customize thousands of items for any occasion and any budget. Office or home, SS graphics is your one-stop shop for customization of clothing, drinkware, gifts, promo items and more!

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.