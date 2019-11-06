Ex-clerk of Kan. county admits she spent $100K of public funds on herself

MARYSVILLE – The former Marshall County Clerk has been convicted of felony misuse of public funds, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Sonya L. Stohs, 44, of Marysville, today pleaded guilty in Marshall County District Court to one count of felony misuse of public funds. District Judge John L. Weingart accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for January 7 at 11 a.m.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service that showed between May 2013 and April 2019, Stohs used funds belonging to Marshall County to pay for various personal items, in excess of $100,000.