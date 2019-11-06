Crews work two Kansas grass fires in high winds

RENO COUNTY — Fire crews responded and extinguished a pair of brush fires Wednesday in Reno County.

Just before 3p.m., they responded to a fire in the 1,100 block of E 56th Avenue, according to a social media report from the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m. they worked a second fire at 56th and Yaggy Road. Authorities have not reported any injuries from the fires or additional details.

The grassland fire danger will be high again Friday , according to the National Weather Service.