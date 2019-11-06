Cougars close out home court with Region VI first round sweep; advances to Sunday’s semifinals

bartonsports.com – Playing their final home match of the 2019 campaign, the Barton Community College volleyball team extended their season Tuesday night with a sweep of Independence Community College 25-14, 25-20, and 25-13 in first round action of the Region VI Tournament.

The sixth straight win puts Barton into the semifinals of the Region VI playoffs, improving to 24-11 having won 10-of-the-last-11 matches while ending sixth seeded Independence’s season at 11-21.

Next up for the third seeded Cougars is a Sunday trip to Liberal, Kansas, against the Wednesday victor of seventh seeded Garden City and second seeded Colby. Match times for the final four to be announced on Thursday.