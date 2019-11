Cop Shop (11/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/5)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:50 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 141.

At 2:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

At 3:09 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 60 Avenue & E. US 56 Highway.

At 7:52 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 40 Avenue & NW 100 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/5)

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:25 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street Lot 90.

Breathing Problems

At 6:53 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1815 Patton Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:19 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 821 4th Street.

Sick Person

At 11:34 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 701 Hubbard Street.

Theft

At 2:01 p.m. Smokers Outlet, 3220 10th Street, reported Frank Relmar Jr. stealing items. NTA signed.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:32 p.m. an accident with a city patrol car was reported at 5815 Broadway Avenue.

At 3:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Theft

At 7:10 p.m. theft of a phone case was reported at 5210 10th Street Apt. 11.

Sick Person

At 8:57 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1901 Van Buren Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:22 p.m. an unknown subject damaging her vehicle was reported at 5839 16th Street Ter Apt. B48.

Sick Person

At 10:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.