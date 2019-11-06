Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/5)

BOOKED: Earl Davis III for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond of $275 cash only and GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $737 cash only.

BOOKED: Jeffrey Kramer of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Amber Parr on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond set at $760.50 cash only. GBMC for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Linus Curtis Miles Rupp Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 surety. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $1,064.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $527.50 surety.

RELEASED: Rory Wright to KDOC on BCDC case, was transported.

RELEASED: Mercedes Mater on a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ralph Achor on Rush County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint after receiving an OR bond from Rush County.

RELEASED: Shon Rome of Great Bend on RHDC warrant for failure to appear with an OR bond by Rush County.

RELEASED: Brandon Gordon of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, granted a $5,000 OR bond through Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Morgan McHenry on BTDC warrant for FTA, granted OR bond amount of $1,000 surety through Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Morgan Harley of Hoisington on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, granted $10,000 OR bond through Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Jeffrey Kramer of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $200 cash only bond by defendant.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend posted a $1,500 cash bond on a BTDC case for probation violation.