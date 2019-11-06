Author to visit Riley Elementary, Nov. 12

Nancy Carlson, accomplished children’s book author and illustrator, is scheduled to speak at Riley Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Carlson has published over 60 books and takes time each year to visit schools to share an inspirational and optimistic message with students.

Carlson will speak to students age pre-k through 6th grade. Plans also include a drawing exercise where 6th-grade students will be invited to draw along with Carlson.

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

 8:40-9:30 1st and 2nd grade

 10:00-10:30 AM PreK and Kinder Karst

 12:20-1:20 5th and 6th Grade

 1:40-2:20 3rd and 4th Grade

 2:30-3:00 PM PreK and Kinder DeWerff

Where: Riley Elementary School, 1515 10 th Street – School Library, please check-in at the office

Who: Nancy Carlson will speak to Riley Elementary students, staff and administrators. The event is not open to the public. Media is invited to attend, please confirm your presence in advance with Andrea Bauer.

About Nancy Carlson, www.NancyCarlson.com/about-nancy/

Nancy Carlson is an accomplished children’s book author and illustrator who has published more than 60 books. She is one of the few people who knew even back in kindergarten what she wanted to do for a living: “Make pictures and tell stories!”

Nancy is a life-long Minnesotan. Born and raised in Edina, Minnesota, Nancy had a happy and fulfilling childhood surrounded by an outgoing family. Her parents read to her and her brother and sister every night. The comic books she loved to read as a child have influenced her style of drawing and use of color. Many of Nancy’s stories are taken from her own childhood experiences.

Nancy believes that life should be fun for everyone, but especially for children. This optimistic message permeates her picture books and provides a positive counterpoint to much of what children are influenced by in today’s society.

Her characters aren’t always perfect. They often have fears, anxieties, and disabilities. Through her books, kids learn to cope with different challenges. They can learn that they don’t have to be perfect to be a good person. Her characters also convey positive messages without being “preachy”. They gently remind children what is right.