Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Veterans Day A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.