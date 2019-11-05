Unforeseen circumstances force Great Bend to contract out engineering inspection

By COLE REIF

As the Great Bend Municipal Airport runway project is winding down, the City of Great Bend had to switch to a backup plan for the inspection of the quality of work.

Great Bend received a deal from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Kansas Department of Transportation to pay for 90 percent of the reconstruction of Runway 17/35.

Great Bend had two licensed employees to handle the inspection when this project was approved, but those employees are no longer available.

“The original plan would have been to have our assistant engineer to handle the inspection, but Sreehitha Kadiyala was hit by a vehicle and badly injured,” said Keeler. “Public Works Director Simon Wiley was other certified employee that could have handled the inspection but he resigned two weeks ago.”

The Great Bend City Council approved the proposal from Burns & McDonnell to handle the inspection portion of the KDOT-funded runway for $21,075. Keeler noted there is money to pay for the inspection from the project savings and contingency funds.

“The bulk of the milling, overlay, and repairs of the existing concrete have already been accomplished,” Keeler said. “We do not foresee any large change orders on the way.”

Great Bend’s 10-percent cost to reconstruct 7,851 feet of runway is estimated at $782,123.