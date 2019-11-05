Toddler’s killer gets 13 more years for stabbing Kan. prison guard

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man serving a life sentence for killing a toddler has been sentenced to 13 ½ more years in prison for stabbing a guard at least three times in the abdomen with a shank.

34-year-old Mark Anthony Baker was sentenced to the extra time Friday for the Dec. 6, 2018, attack at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Prosecutors say it happened after the officer denied Baker’s request to talk to a counselor. Records indicate that the officer spent one night in the hospital.

Baker previously was sentenced to life for the March 2011 killing his then-girlfriend’s 19-month-old son, Zane Pennington. A forensic pathologist testified that Zane suffered from severe head trauma and abdominal injuries.

In the plea, an aggravated criminal sodomy charge was dismissed.