School board hears input following recent alleged racial comments at the Junction City – Manhattan football game

JUNCTION CITY—One member of the public spoke to the Geary USD 475 Board of Education Monday evening concerning recent alleged racial comments endured by some JCHS students at the Junction City – Manhattan football game on Oct. 11.

Mary Edwards noted that she was a concerned parent of a youth attending Junction City High School. ” I would like to know what the status is of the racial harassment incident that occurred Oct. 11, 2019 at the football game in Manhattan. ” Edwards added she would like to know why the JCHS administration has not kept the parents informed or even informed the parents of the incident.

Edwards stated the Board is in charge of the policies and creating the curriculum for the district. “So I first ask that you either create or update a policy that provides instruction for the high school administration and school staff to follow if and when another incident occurs.” Edwards wants to see the schools required to provide diversity and inclusion training for school administration, staff and students. “Also require training for staff administrators on best practices, on how to respond to racial harassment as well as training for the students on what they need to do when they encounter these situations.”

Both the Geary County and Manhattan – Ogden school districts have previously issued statements indicating that they are working together to investigate the events and deal with the racial behavior as they move forward.

There was no response from the Board to Edwards Monday evening, but that is normal practice during the public comment period. Those sessions are intended to allow members of the public to give input to the school board and administration.

