Police identify 36-year-old woman who died in gas leak at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a gas leak that left one dead and have identified the victim.

Just after 8p.m, Friday the Topeka Fire Department was dispatched to possible gas leak at a residence in the 900 block of SW Warren in Topeka, according to Lt. Shane Hilton.

Topeka Police were requested to assist with forcing entry into the home. Once inside, first responders found a woman later identified as 36-year-old Brandi Prchal. She was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

A second person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Due to suspicious circumstances witnessed by the responding officers, the residence was secured and Crime Scene Officers and Detectives were investigating the scene, according to Hilton.

Authorities have not released the cause of Prchal’s death or additional details.